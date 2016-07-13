版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 13日 星期三 21:04 BJT

BRIEF-Pratt & Whitney says BOC Aviation selected V2500 engine to power firm airbus

July 13 United Technologies Corp

* BOC aviation has selected V2500 engine to power 18 firm airbus A320ceo family aircraft Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

