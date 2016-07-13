版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 13日 星期三 20:59 BJT

BRIEF-Nexstar Broadcasting says unit to offer up to $900 mln senior notes due 2024

July 13 Nexstar Broadcasting Group Inc

* Nexstar Broadcasting Group Inc says its unit intends to offer up to $900 mln in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2024- Sec filing

* Nexstar Broadcasting Group Inc says intends to use net proceeds to finance a portion of cash consideration for merger

* Escrow issuer will deposit gross proceeds into a segregated escrow account until certain release conditions are satisfied Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐