BRIEF-Nexstar Broadcasting says unit to offer up to $900 mln senior notes due 2024

July 13 Nexstar Broadcasting Group Inc

* Nexstar Broadcasting Group Inc says its unit intends to offer up to $900 mln in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2024- Sec filing

* Nexstar Broadcasting Group Inc says intends to use net proceeds to finance a portion of cash consideration for merger

* Escrow issuer will deposit gross proceeds into a segregated escrow account until certain release conditions are satisfied