版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 13日 星期三 20:54 BJT

BRIEF-Carpathian Gold adopts shareholder rights plan

July 13 Carpathian Gold Inc

* Carpathian Gold adopts shareholder rights plan

* Sets trigger at 20 percent

* Rights plan was not adopted by board in response to, or in anticipation of, any offer or take-over bid

* Has no knowledge of any pending or threatened takeover bids for company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

