公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 13日 星期三 20:53 BJT

BRIEF-Scynexis announces sale of Cyclophilin inhibitor assets to Cypralis Ltd

July 13 Scynexis Inc

* Scynexis announces sale of Cyclophilin inhibitor assets to Cypralis Ltd

* Financial terms of agreement were not disclosed. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

