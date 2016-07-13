版本:
BRIEF-TPG Specialty Lending issues letter to TICC capital corp stockholders

July 13 Tpg Specialty Lending Inc

* Issued a letter to TICC Capital Corp stockholders

* Urges TICC stockholders to vote gold proxy card to terminate TICC's external adviser contract; elect Kelley Millet to TICC board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

