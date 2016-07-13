版本:
2016年 7月 13日

BRIEF-Goodyear sets quarterly dividend of $0.07/share

July 13 Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

