BRIEF-Lions Gate says acquired a stake in Primal Media

July 13 Lions Gate Entertainment Corp

* Lionsgate launches new uk television production shingle, primal media

* Will distribute primal media's content worldwide and will produce formats owned by primal media for u.s. And worldwide market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

