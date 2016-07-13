版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 13日 星期三 21:37 BJT

BRIEF-Bravada Gold says announces 1,200m core-drilling program

July 13 Bravada Gold Corp

* Bravada announces 1,200m core-drilling program and signing of a definitive agreement for the quito project

* Upon satisfaction of certain conditions, including work expenditures of at least $2.5 million, will have earned a 70% interest in property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐