2016年 7月 13日

BRIEF-United Airlines begins nonstop San Francisco-Hangzhou service

July 13 United Continental Holdings Inc

* United Airlines begins nonstop service between San Francisco and Hangzhou Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

