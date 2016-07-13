版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 13日 星期三 21:51 BJT

BRIEF-Terreno Realty acquires property in Hanover, MD for $8.2 mln

July 13 Terreno Realty Corp

* Terreno Realty Corporation acquires property in Hanover, MD for $8.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐