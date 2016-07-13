版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 13日 星期三 21:45 BJT

BRIEF-Nemaska Lithium begins targeted definition drilling campaign on Whabouchi Project

July 13 Nemaska Lithium Inc

* Co begins targeted definition drilling campaign on Whabouchi Project with objective to increase existing lithium resource

* Nemaska Lithium Inc says drilling program, involving an anticipated 44 drill holes spread over 13,700 m, is expected to be completed in September 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐