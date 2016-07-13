版本:
BRIEF-Aar Corp says acquired Spacemax product line of High-Tech

July 13 AAR Corp

* AAR Corp Says Has Acquired Spacemax Product Line Of High-Tech Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

