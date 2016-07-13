BRIEF-Dominion Resources files for $800 mln 2016 series 5.25% enhanced junior subordinated notes

BRIEF-Baidu appoints Qi Lu as group president and COO
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer
July 13 (Reuters) -
* Dominion Resources Inc Files For $800.0 Mln 2016 Series 5.25% Enhanced Junior Subordinated Notes Due 2076 - Sec filing
* Intends to apply to list the junior subordinated notes on the New York Stock Exchange
* Intends to use net proceeds from sale of junior subordinated notes to finance tender offer and to repay short-term debt Source - bit.ly/29vK06C (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer
LONDON, Jan 16 The gloves have just come off in the simmering dispute between the United States and China about that country's rising exports of aluminium.
Jan 17 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.