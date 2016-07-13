版本:
BRIEF-Former Valeant CEO Pearson sold nearly 5 mln shares, options for $96.8 mln -CNBC

July 13 CNBC:

* Former Valeant CEO Pearson sold nearly 5 million Valeant shares and options for $96.8 million - CNBC Source text: (cnb.cx/29XOtj4) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

