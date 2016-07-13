版本:
BRIEF-Aetna, Gateway Health announce product-based Accountable Care Organization agreement

July 13 Aetna Inc :

* Aetna Inc and Gateway Health today announced a commercial, product-based Accountable Care Organization (ACO) agreement

* New commercial health care plan will be available for large-group, small-group customers for an effective date of January 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

