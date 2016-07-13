版本:
BRIEF-Southwest Airlines to fly nonstop between Oakland and Mexico

July 13 Southwest Airlines Co

* Southwest airlines to fly nonstop between oakland and mexico

* To offer first U.S. Carrier nonstop service between Oakland and both San Jose Del Cabo/Los Cabos and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, beginning in february 2017 Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

