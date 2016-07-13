版本:
BRIEF-Bonanza Creek Energy retains Perella Weinberg Partners to assist in evaluating financial, transactional alternatives

July 13 Bonanza Creek Energy

* Retained perella weinberg partners to advise company and assist in analyzing, evaluating financial and transactional alternatives

* Davis polk & wardwell llp will continue to provide ongoing corporate and finance representation

* Retained perella weinberg partners to advise co in evaluating alternatives, including restructuring options Source text (bit.ly/29yk8lQ) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

