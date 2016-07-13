版本:
BRIEF-Axon says purchase of 963 axon body 2 cameras by California's San Jose police department

July 13 (Reuters) -

* Axon says purchase of 963 axon body 2 cameras by california's san jose police department

* Axon says says order was received in q2 and will be shipped in phases through end of 2016 Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

