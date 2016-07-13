版本:
BRIEF-Moody's says eventual DowDuPont spin-off butterfly to support bonds

July 13 Moody's:

* Eventual DowDupont Spin-off butterfly to support bonds

* Execution risk is meaningful, due to complexities of combining, restructuring, realizing synergies within the entity

* Lack of clarity surrounding which legal entity, assets from future spincos will service dupont bonds on post-spin basis is a risk to bondholders Source text for Eikon:

