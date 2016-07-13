版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 13日 星期三 23:11 BJT

BRIEF-ConocoPhillips sets quarterly dividend of $0.25/shr

July 13 Conocophillips :

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

