2016年 7月 13日 星期三

BRIEF-Flughafen Zuerich: 2.38 mln passengers in June, up 2.8 pct yoy

July 13 Flughafen Zuerich AG :

* 2,376,672 passengers were handled at Zurich Airport in June (up 2.8 percent versus previous year) Source text - bit.ly/29BZlO5 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

