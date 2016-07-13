版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 7月 13日 星期三 23:47 BJT

BRIEF-Zurich says placed $1 bln of undated subordinated debt

July 13 Zurich Insurance Group Ag

* Zurich announces the successful placement of usd 1 billion of undated subordinated debt Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐