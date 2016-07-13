版本:
BRIEF-Walgreens Boots Alliance increases quarterly dividend

July 13 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc :

* Walgreens Boots Alliance increases quarterly dividend

* Says declared a quarterly dividend of 37.5 cents per share, an increase of 4.2 percent

* Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc says raises annual dividend rate from $1.44 per share to $1.50 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

