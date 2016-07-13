版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 14日 星期四

BRIEF-Transatlantic Petroleum says it has sold $3.8 million in equity financing

July 13 Transatlantic Petroleum Ltd

* Says it has sold $3.8 million in equity financing - SEC Filing Source - bit.ly/29Ocfwo Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

