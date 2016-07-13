版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 14日 星期四 01:55 BJT

BRIEF-Domestic Publishing Division of Gannett names Brian Priester president of Detroit Free Press and Michigan.com

July 13 Domestic Publishing division

* Domestic Publishing Division of Gannett named Brian Priester president of Detroit Free Press and Michigan.com Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

