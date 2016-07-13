版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 14日 星期四 01:26 BJT

BRIEF-Japan Atomic Power in partnership talks with Exelon - Nikkei

July 13 (Reuters) -

* Japan Atomic Power has entered into negotiations with Exelon to join hands in emerging countries - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/29Q4pkK) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

