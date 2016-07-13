BRIEF-Yokogawa Electric's operating profit likely fell 40 pct on the year for three months ended June - Nikkei

July 13 (Reuters) -

* Yokogawa Electric's operating profit likely fell 40% on the year for three months ended June as a rising yen undercut overseas revenue - Nikkei

* Yokogawa Electric expected to report a group operating profit of about 4 bln yen ($38.3 mln) for Q1 - Nikkei

* Yokogawa Electric expected to maintain its full-year earnings forecasts when reporting first-quarter results - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/29Se9KX) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )