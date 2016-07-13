版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 14日

BRIEF-Helmerich and Payne enters $300 mln credit agreement

July 13 Helmerich And Payne Inc:

* On July 13, entered into a credit agreement

* Credit agreement provides for a $300 million senior unsecured revolving credit facility

* Facility contains an accordion feature, which can allow facility to expand by up to an additional $200 million Source text - bit.ly/29yUPQY Further company coverage:

