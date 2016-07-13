版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 14日 星期四 03:22 BJT

BRIEF-Minneapolis Police Department deploys 628 axon body 2 cameras and Taser x2 smart weapons standard to all patrol officers

July 13 (Reuters) -

* Axon says Minneapolis Police Department deploys 628 axon body 2 cameras and taser x2 smart weapons standard to all patrol officers

* Axon says order was received in q1 and shipped in q2 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐