版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 14日 星期四 03:11 BJT

BRIEF-Citizens & Northern posts Q2 earnings per share $0.32

July 13 Citizens & Northern Corp :

* Q2 earnings per share $0.32

* Qtrly net interest income was $9.99 million in Q2 2016 as compared to $10.03 million in Q1 2016 Source text (bit.ly/29OEjjo) Further company coverage:

