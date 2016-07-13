版本:
2016年 7月 14日

BRIEF-Lakeland Financial raises quarterly dividend 14 pct, plans stock split

July 13 Lakeland Financial Corp :

* Lake City Bank parent announces 14% increase in cash dividend and stock split

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share

* Board of directors also authorized a 3-for-2 stock split, to be effected in form of a 50% stock dividend. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

