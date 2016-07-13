版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 14日 星期四

BRIEF-Home Federal Bancorp Inc Of Louisiana increases qtrly dividend to $0.09/shr

July 13 Home Federal Bancorp Inc Of Louisiana :

* Home Federal Bancorp Inc of Louisiana announces increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $.09 per share

* Increase of 12.5% in quarterly cash dividend to $.09 per share on company's common stoc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

