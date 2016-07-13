版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 14日 星期四 04:25 BJT

BRIEF-Alaska Air Group announces senior leaders for planned Virgin America subsidiary

July 13 Alaska Air Group Inc :

* Alaska Air Group announces senior leaders for planned Virgin America subsidiary

* Peter Hunt will serve as president of Alaska Air Group's Virgin America subsidiary

* In addition to his role as COO and president of Alaska Airlines, Ben Minicucci will serve as CEO of Virgin America Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐