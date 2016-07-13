版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 14日 星期四 04:31 BJT

BRIEF-BBSI appoints Gary Kramer as CFO

July 13 Barrett Business Services Inc :

* BBSI appoints Gary Kramer as chief financial officer

* Kramer succeeds interim CFO Tom Carley.

* Prior to his current role at Chubb, Kramer served as divisional financial officer for ace financial solutions. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐