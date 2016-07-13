版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 14日

BRIEF-Manning & Napier preliminary June 30, AUM were $35.7 bln

July 13 Manning & Napier Inc :

* Preliminary June 30, 2016 assets under management were $35.7 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

