BRIEF-Vereit moves up Q2 2016 quarterly report and earnings conference call to Aug 3

July 13 Vereit Inc

* Vereit Inc says moves up Q2 2016 quarterly report and earnings conference call to August 3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

