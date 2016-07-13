版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 14日 星期四 04:22 BJT

BRIEF-Aspen provides initial estimate of Q2 natural catastrophe losses

July 13 Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd :

* Aspen provides initial estimate of Q2 2016 natural catastrophe losses

* Initial estimate of approximately $65 million in pre-tax losses, related to natural catastrophes in Q2 of 2016

* Says within estimate of Aspen's natural catastrophe losses, largest events were wildfires in Alberta, Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

