公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 14日 星期四 04:27 BJT

BRIEF-Haynes International amends credit facility

July 13 Haynes International Inc :

* On July 7, 2016, amended credit facility to extend term additional five years and reduce costs of agreement

* Extends the term of credit agreement and the financing arrangements thereunder from July 14, 2016 to July 7, 2021 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/29EyB07) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

