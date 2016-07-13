版本:
BRIEF-Timmins Gold qtrly gold production 25,863 gold ounces

July 13 Timmins Gold Corp

* Timmins Gold reports production of 25,863 gold ounces for the second quarter of 2016

* Gold ounces produced in quarter increased by 13% over same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

