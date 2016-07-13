版本:
BRIEF-Boeing licenses Rambus's countermeasures for protection against security threats

July 13 Rambus Inc

* Boeing licenses rambus dpa countermeasures to protect critical aerospace and defense systems from security threats

* Co, boeing have signed a license agreement for inclusion of advanced differential power analysis (dpa) countermeasures in boeing products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

