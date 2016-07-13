版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 14日 星期四

BRIEF-Pershing Square Holdings says NAV/share as of July 12 was $16.95

July 13 Pershing Square Holdings Ltd

* Psh nav per share as of close of business on 12 july 2016 was usd 16.95. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

