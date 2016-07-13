版本:
2016年 7月 14日

BRIEF-Software AG says oper profit margin for FY 2016 expected to reach +30.5 to +31.5 pct

July 13 Software AG :

* Operating profit margin (EBITA, non-IFRS) for the full year 2016 is expected to reach +30.5 to +31.5 percent

* Outlook for FY 2016 for digital business platform remains unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

