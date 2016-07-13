BRIEF-Erickson entered into amendment no. 12 to credit agreement

July 13 Erickson Inc :

* On July 8, entered into amendment number twelve to credit agreement - SEC filing

* Amendment modified required level of borrowing capacity to be maintained to $11.5 million for period from july 8, 2016 through july 24, 2016

* Amendment modified required level of borrowing capacity to be maintained to $17.5 million for period from july 25, 2016 through oct 2, 2016

* Amendment modified required level of borrowing capacity to be maintained to $20 million for period from oct 3, 2016 through December 31, 2016