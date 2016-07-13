版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 14日 星期四 04:54 BJT

BRIEF-Medical Properties announces pricing of $500 mln of 5.250 pct senior notes due 2026

July 13 Medical Properties Trust Inc

* Medical properties trust announces pricing of $500 million of 5.250% senior notes due 2026 by its operating partnership and mpt finance corporation

* Public offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2026 priced with a coupon of 5.250% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

