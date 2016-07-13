版本:
2016年 7月 14日

BRIEF-Onconova Therapeutics entered into agreement with Maxim Group

July 13 Onconova Therapeutics Inc :

* On July 7, co entered into dealer-manager agreement with Maxim Group Llc - SEC filing

* Rights offering of non-transferrable subscription rights to subscribe for up to an aggregate of 4.3 million units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

