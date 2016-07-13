版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 14日 星期四 06:05 BJT

BRIEF-Renee Atwood to join Twitter as global head of people

July 13 (Reuters) -

* Twitter's Jack Dorsey says Renee Atwood is joining twitter as global head of people - tweet

Source text - bit.ly/29P3LFF

Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐