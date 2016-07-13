版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 14日 星期四 02:49 BJT

BRIEF-Hasbro buys Boulder Media Animation Studio

July 13 Hasbro Inc :

* Hasbro acquires Boulder Media Animation Studio

* Terms of transaction, which closed on July 13, 2016, were not disclosed

* As a wholly-owned subsidiary, Boulder will continue to produce animated series on behalf of third-party clients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐