2016年 7月 14日

BRIEF-CSX Corp posts Q2 revenue of $2.7 bln vs $3.06 bln

July 13 CSX Corp :

* Q2 revenue $2.7 billion versus $3.06 billion

* Q2 revenue view $2.69 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text (bit.ly/29I2oZC) Further company coverage:

