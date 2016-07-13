版本:
BRIEF-BHR Capital LLC reports 6.5 pct passive stake in Overseas Shipholding

July 13 Overseas Shipholding Group Inc

* BHR Capital LLC reports 6.5 percent passive stake in Overseas Shipholding Group Inc as of July 13 - Sec filing Source text : bit.ly/29CBz4I Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

