版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 14日 星期四 03:38 BJT

BRIEF-Nomis Bay Ltd reports 24.95 pct stake in Kalobios Pharmaceuticals as of June 30 - SEC filing

July 13 Nomis Bay Ltd:

* Nomis Bay Ltd reports 24.95 percent stake in Kalobios Pharmaceuticals Inc as of June 30 - SEC filing Source text (bit.ly/29CFnCE) Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐